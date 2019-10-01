Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) Reaches $31.52 52 Week Low; Amp Capital Investors LTD Trimmed Its Prudential Finl (PRU) Holding

The stock of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) hit a new 52-week low and has $28.68 target or 9.00% below today’s $31.52 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $584.76 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $28.68 price target is reached, the company will be worth $52.63 million less. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $31.52. About 31,451 shares traded. Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) has risen 2.22% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FORR News: 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH INC FORR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $352 MLN TO $360 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research Sees 2Q EPS 29c-EPS 33c; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 03/04/2018 – Forrester Announces Date Of New Tech & Innovation Forum, Opens Nominations For Early-stage Emerging Tech Companies; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research: Accounting Standard Change Reduced 1Q Rev by About $2.3M; 02/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne recognized by Forrester Research for Providing Agile ALM plus DevOps solutions for Value Stream Mapping; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research 1Q Pro Forma Loss 1c/Sh; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research 1Q Rev $77.7M; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research 1Q Loss $1.73M; 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH INC FORR.O SEES FY 2018 PRO FORMA SHR ABOUT $1.38 TO $1.45

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) stake by 9.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 15,245 shares as Prudential Finl Inc (PRU)’s stock declined 3.15%. The Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 152,179 shares with $15.10M value, down from 167,424 last quarter. Prudential Finl Inc now has $35.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.67% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $87.55. About 757,906 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 22/03/2018 – Alta Energy Completes Zero Energy Retrofit of Amenities Building at Santa Clara Office Park; 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial; 30/04/2018 – Two Louisiana youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Massachusetts youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Brandon Warren of Indianapolis, Indiana named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Grayson Phillips of Gardendale, Alabama named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Kansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 09/05/2018 – Prudential and PIC reach sixth longevity reinsurance agreement amid surging demand for pension de-risking; 10/04/2018 – PGIM Investments enters the active ETF market with fixed income strategy; 30/04/2018 – Michelle Qin of Santa Barbara, California named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018

Analysts await Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $3.24 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.15 per share. PRU’s profit will be $1.30B for 6.76 P/E if the $3.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.14 actual EPS reported by Prudential Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.18% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Prudential Financial has $11600 highest and $8400 lowest target. $96.86’s average target is 10.63% above currents $87.55 stock price. Prudential Financial had 13 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 6 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 9. The stock of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $9000 target in Monday, September 30 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 12 by Goldman Sachs. B. Riley & Co downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 13 report.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.14 million activity. $300,648 worth of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) was bought by FALZON ROBERT. $627,600 worth of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) shares were bought by Lowrey Charles F. $209,600 worth of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) was bought by TANJI KENNETH.

Forrester Research, Inc. operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. The company has market cap of $584.76 million. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The company's primary syndicated research product is RoleView, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Analysts await Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.42 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Forrester Research, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -362.50% negative EPS growth.