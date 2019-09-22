Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Forrester Research Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Research Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57% of Forrester Research Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.25% of all Research Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1% of Forrester Research Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.26% of all Research Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Forrester Research Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forrester Research Inc. 0.00% 2.60% 0.90% Industry Average 3.79% 3.80% 1.77%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Forrester Research Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Forrester Research Inc. N/A 45 207.59 Industry Average 18.70M 493.30M 138.52

Forrester Research Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Forrester Research Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forrester Research Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 1.00 2.50

The potential upside of the competitors is 34.81%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Forrester Research Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forrester Research Inc. -4.71% 0.96% -5.72% 5.95% 2.22% 5.88% Industry Average 1.97% 3.17% 10.80% 14.71% 48.38% 21.00%

For the past year Forrester Research Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forrester Research Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Forrester Research Inc.’s competitors have 2.16 and 2.00 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forrester Research Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Forrester Research Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.68 shows that Forrester Research Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Forrester Research Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Forrester Research Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Forrester Research Inc.’s peers beat on 5 of the 6 factors Forrester Research Inc.

Forrester Research, Inc. operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. The companyÂ’s primary syndicated research product is RoleView, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making. The RoleView research offerings consist of cross-linked documents that interconnect the companyÂ’s playbooks, reports, data, product rankings, best practices, evaluation tools, and research archives, which are provided through role-based Websites. It also offers Leadership Boards that are peer groups for executives and other senior leaders at large organizations. In addition, the company provides data products and services, including Customer Experience Index, a framework for assessing and measuring customer experience quality; Consumer Technographics that offers insights into how technology impacts the way consumers select, purchase, use, and communicate about products and services; Business Technographics, which provides assessments of what motivates businesses to choose certain technologies and vendors, as well as measures and reports on the current information consumption patterns of key influencers for large technology purchases; and ForecastView, an ongoing data program that provides a detailed evaluation of market size, based on expert analysis and quantitative insights from consumer and business surveys. Further, it offers consulting services to assist clients in developing and executing technology and business strategy, informing critical decisions, and reducing business risk, as well as hosts various events. The company sells its products and services through direct sales force in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; and through independent sales representatives in selected locations internationally. Forrester Research, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.