Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) Analysts See $-0.21 EPS; Shorts at TEXTMUNICATION HOLDINGS (TXHD) Raised By 325%

Analysts expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to report $-0.21 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.42 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. After having $0.08 EPS previously, Forrester Research, Inc.’s analysts see -362.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $32.95. About 35,482 shares traded. Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) has risen 2.22% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FORR News: 02/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne recognized by Forrester Research for Providing Agile ALM plus DevOps solutions for Value Stream Mapping; 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH 1Q PRO FORMA LOSS PER SHR $0.01, EST. 6C; 13/03/2018 – LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research 1Q Rev $77.7M; 03/04/2018 – Forrester Announces Date Of New Tech & Innovation Forum, Opens Nominations For Early-stage Emerging Tech Companies; 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH INC FORR.O SEES FY 2018 PRO FORMA SHR ABOUT $1.38 TO $1.45; 09/03/2018 Forrester Research Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH 1Q REV. $77.7M, EST. $78.5M (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Mobile Labs To Sponsor Forrester’s Digital Transformation 2018 Next Week in Chicago; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research Sees 2018 EPS $1.03-EPS $1.10

TEXTMUNICATION HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:TXHD) had an increase of 325% in short interest. TXHD’s SI was 1,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 325% from 400 shares previously. The stock increased 34.09% or $0.0346 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1361. About 24,326 shares traded. Textmunication Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TXHD) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.67 million. The firm operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications. It currently has negative earnings. It serves quick service restaurants; gyms, and health and fitness facilities; casinos, golf courses, bowling centers, and comedy clubs; retail stores; real estate and insurance sectors; digital marketing agencies; and investor relation firms, as well as bars, salons, and medical professionals.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,182 activity. On Thursday, August 8 the insider BRADFORD NEIL bought $99,182.

Forrester Research, Inc. operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. The company has market cap of $606.24 million. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The company??s primary syndicated research product is RoleView, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 2.09 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold Forrester Research, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 9.99 million shares or 0.66% less from 10.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc has 0% invested in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR). Goldman Sachs reported 39,154 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) for 11,390 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR). Retail Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR). Us National Bank De owns 1,025 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 1,259 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) for 4,062 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) for 14,635 shares. D E Shaw And reported 16,082 shares. 18,455 were reported by Barclays Pcl. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 369 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Lc reported 4,622 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR). Amer Capital Incorporated invested in 140,960 shares or 0.28% of the stock.