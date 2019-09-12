Forr (FORR) Holder Ack Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $713,800 as Stock Price Declined; As American Tower (AMT) Market Value Rose, Holder Aureus Asset Management Lifted Its Stake

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Forr (FORR) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 16,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.72% . The hedge fund held 193,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.51 million, down from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Forr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $693.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.27. About 41,197 shares traded. Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) has risen 2.22% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FORR News: 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research: Accounting Standard Change Reduced 1Q Rev by About $2.3M; 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH INC FORR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.03 TO $1.10; 26/04/2018 – FORR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 41C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 27/04/2018 – Forrester Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH INC FORR.O SEES FY 2018 PRO FORMA SHR ABOUT $1.38 TO $1.45; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research 1Q Loss $1.73M; 14/03/2018 – NRF/Forrester Survey Shows Merging of Physical and Digital Retail; 09/03/2018 Forrester Research Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research Sees 2018 EPS $1.03-EPS $1.10

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corporation (AMT) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 1,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 123,097 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.17 million, up from 121,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $6.15 during the last trading session, reaching $218.85. About 2.11M shares traded or 15.95% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,182 activity.

Analysts await Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.21 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.42 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Forrester Research, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -362.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Forrester Research, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:FORR) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Forrester Research (FORR) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GIB vs. FORR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “48 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $812.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,539 shares to 23,191 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 1,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,460 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

