Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

As Information Technology Services companies, Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:1985 Ltd) and Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 46 0.56 N/A 2.07 22.41 Wipro Limited 5 0.00 N/A 0.20 22.32

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. and Wipro Limited. Wipro Limited is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. is currently more expensive than Wipro Limited, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. and Wipro Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 2% Wipro Limited 0.00% 16.9% 11.2%

Volatility and Risk

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.91 beta. Competitively, Wipro Limited’s 44.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.56 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Wipro Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Wipro Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. and Wipro Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Wipro Limited 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively Wipro Limited has an average target price of $3.75, with potential downside of -9.75%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. and Wipro Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10% and 2.3%. About 68.9% of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 79% of Wipro Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. -4.45% 13.63% 15.19% 7.92% 13.02% 30.02% Wipro Limited -2.86% 0.68% 2.67% 16.47% 25.93% 14.88%

For the past year Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Wipro Limited.

Summary

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. beats Wipro Limited on 8 of the 11 factors.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. provides software services, proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, and software product marketing and support services. It offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; services regarding database services and Big data services; computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies. The company also markets and sells computers and peripheral equipment to business customers; and operates a network of high-tech training and instruction centers. In addition, it offers Sapiens ALIS, a software solution for individual, group, and worksite insurance products; Sapiens Retirement Services for record-keeping management; Sapiens Closed Books, a solution to administer policies and claims relating to closed books of business; and Sapiens INSIGHT that enables life and pension carriers to handle a range of activities and regulations. Further, the company provides Sapiens IDIT for general insurance carriers; Sapiens Reinsurance, a business and accounting solution to support reinsurance contracts and activities; Sapiens Stingray, a solution for policy, billing, claims, and reinsurance administration; and Sapiens DECISION, a business decision management solution. Additionally, it provides proprietary application development and business process integration platforms; and supplies professionals in the areas of accounting and finance, administrative, customer service, clinical, scientific and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing and operations, human resources, IT technology, LI/MFG, and marketing and sales. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. The companyÂ’s IT Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. This segment serves customers in various industry verticals comprising banking, financial services, and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; consumer business units; energy, natural resources, and utilities; manufacturing and technology; and communications. Its IT Products segment distributes third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software products, data storage, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. This segment sells its products through direct sales force to enterprises in various industries, including government, defense, IT and IT-enabled services, telecommunications, manufacturing, utilities, education, and financial services. The company also operates crowdsourcing marketplace, which connects various designers, developers, and data scientists with customers via online computer programming competitions hosted on its platform. Wipro Limited has a collaboration with Red Hat, Inc. to set up a cloud application factory that offers developers and IT teams a methodology for application modernization across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.