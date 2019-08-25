Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS)

Since Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:1985 Ltd) and Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) are part of the Information Technology Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 48 0.65 N/A 2.29 24.53 Unisys Corporation 11 0.13 N/A 0.15 80.45

Table 1 highlights Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. and Unisys Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Unisys Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:1985 Ltd) and Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 0.00% 9.4% 2.1% Unisys Corporation 0.00% -1.2% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.89 beta means Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.’s volatility is 11.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Unisys Corporation’s 33.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Unisys Corporation are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Unisys Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.9% of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Unisys Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 68.9% are Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Unisys Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 2.52% 15.74% 50.96% 48.03% 37.13% 57.83% Unisys Corporation 22.67% 25.53% 10.82% -4.84% -2.44% 6.53%

For the past year Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Unisys Corporation.

Summary

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Unisys Corporation.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. provides software services, proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, and software product marketing and support services. It offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; services regarding database services and Big data services; computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies. The company also markets and sells computers and peripheral equipment to business customers; and operates a network of high-tech training and instruction centers. In addition, it offers Sapiens ALIS, a software solution for individual, group, and worksite insurance products; Sapiens Retirement Services for record-keeping management; Sapiens Closed Books, a solution to administer policies and claims relating to closed books of business; and Sapiens INSIGHT that enables life and pension carriers to handle a range of activities and regulations. Further, the company provides Sapiens IDIT for general insurance carriers; Sapiens Reinsurance, a business and accounting solution to support reinsurance contracts and activities; Sapiens Stingray, a solution for policy, billing, claims, and reinsurance administration; and Sapiens DECISION, a business decision management solution. Additionally, it provides proprietary application development and business process integration platforms; and supplies professionals in the areas of accounting and finance, administrative, customer service, clinical, scientific and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing and operations, human resources, IT technology, LI/MFG, and marketing and sales. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, servers, and related products. It offers a range of data center, infrastructure management, and cloud computing offerings for clients to virtualize and automate data-center environments. This segmentÂ’s product offerings include ClearPath Forward operating system software for high-volume enterprise computing; Unisys Stealth software to protect data in data centers, the cloud, and mobile infrastructures; Digital Investigator, a browser-based application for total information management; AirCore solution that enables airlines to reach passenger through mobile, tablet, and web; and Unisys Retail Delivery, which is an integrated and multi-channel retail banking system. The company serves customers in the government, commercial, and financial services markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.