Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY)’s Financial Results Comparing With LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Since Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:1985 Ltd) and LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) are part of the Information Technology Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 49 0.57 N/A 2.29 24.53 LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 52 9.57 N/A -1.82 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. and LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 0.00% 9.4% 2.1% LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 0.00% 98.6% 71.5%

Risk and Volatility

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. LiveRamp Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.38 beta which makes it 38.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. has 12.5 and 12.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.9% of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. shares and 0% of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 68.9% of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 2.52% 15.74% 50.96% 48.03% 37.13% 57.83% LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 0.44% 11.25% -8.43% 22.79% 29.14% 36.4%

For the past year Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. was more bullish than LiveRamp Holdings Inc.

Summary

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. provides software services, proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, and software product marketing and support services. It offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; services regarding database services and Big data services; computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies. The company also markets and sells computers and peripheral equipment to business customers; and operates a network of high-tech training and instruction centers. In addition, it offers Sapiens ALIS, a software solution for individual, group, and worksite insurance products; Sapiens Retirement Services for record-keeping management; Sapiens Closed Books, a solution to administer policies and claims relating to closed books of business; and Sapiens INSIGHT that enables life and pension carriers to handle a range of activities and regulations. Further, the company provides Sapiens IDIT for general insurance carriers; Sapiens Reinsurance, a business and accounting solution to support reinsurance contracts and activities; Sapiens Stingray, a solution for policy, billing, claims, and reinsurance administration; and Sapiens DECISION, a business decision management solution. Additionally, it provides proprietary application development and business process integration platforms; and supplies professionals in the areas of accounting and finance, administrative, customer service, clinical, scientific and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing and operations, human resources, IT technology, LI/MFG, and marketing and sales. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love. It also provides AbiliTec, an offline PII resolution technology that gives platforms and the marketers they work with the ability to connect and update what they know about consumers, resolve PII data across enterprise databases and systems, and deliver a better customer experience. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.