Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

As Information Technology Services businesses, Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:1985 Ltd) and Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 62 0.00 9.42M 2.29 24.53 Issuer Direct Corporation 10 0.00 2.34M 0.23 45.76

Demonstrates Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. and Issuer Direct Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Issuer Direct Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. is presently more affordable than Issuer Direct Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 15,149,565.78% 9.4% 2.1% Issuer Direct Corporation 22,630,560.93% 3.1% 2.6%

Volatility & Risk

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Issuer Direct Corporation has a 0.88 beta and it is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Issuer Direct Corporation are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Issuer Direct Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.9% of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.1% of Issuer Direct Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 68.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 29.27% of Issuer Direct Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 2.52% 15.74% 50.96% 48.03% 37.13% 57.83% Issuer Direct Corporation -0.29% -6.43% -19.01% -14.87% -47.6% -7.67%

For the past year Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. had bullish trend while Issuer Direct Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Issuer Direct Corporation.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. provides software services, proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, and software product marketing and support services. It offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; services regarding database services and Big data services; computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies. The company also markets and sells computers and peripheral equipment to business customers; and operates a network of high-tech training and instruction centers. In addition, it offers Sapiens ALIS, a software solution for individual, group, and worksite insurance products; Sapiens Retirement Services for record-keeping management; Sapiens Closed Books, a solution to administer policies and claims relating to closed books of business; and Sapiens INSIGHT that enables life and pension carriers to handle a range of activities and regulations. Further, the company provides Sapiens IDIT for general insurance carriers; Sapiens Reinsurance, a business and accounting solution to support reinsurance contracts and activities; Sapiens Stingray, a solution for policy, billing, claims, and reinsurance administration; and Sapiens DECISION, a business decision management solution. Additionally, it provides proprietary application development and business process integration platforms; and supplies professionals in the areas of accounting and finance, administrative, customer service, clinical, scientific and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing and operations, human resources, IT technology, LI/MFG, and marketing and sales. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based communications and compliance system for corporate issuers, mutual funds, and compliance professionals. Its disclosure management solutions consist of document conversion, typesetting, and pre-press design services, as well as XBRL tagging and stock transfer services. The company also offers shareholder communications services, including press release distribution, investor outreach and engagement, Webcast teleconference, investor hotline, and proxyÂ–printing and voting services. The company serves brokerage firms, banks, and mutual funds; corporate issuers; and professional firms, such as investor and public relations, as well as accountants and the legal communities. Issuer Direct Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.