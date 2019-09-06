Formula One Group (FWONK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

This is a contrast between Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) and Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Broadcasting – TV and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula One Group 37 4.82 N/A -1.22 0.00 Gray Television Inc. 19 0.94 N/A 1.84 9.64

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula One Group 0.00% 0% 0% Gray Television Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 3.6%

Analyst Ratings

Formula One Group and Gray Television Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula One Group 0 0 2 3.00 Gray Television Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Formula One Group’s consensus target price is $48, while its potential upside is 12.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Formula One Group and Gray Television Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 92.1% respectively. 3% are Formula One Group’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% are Gray Television Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Formula One Group 1.18% 5.46% 3.6% 29.41% 13.19% 28.27% Gray Television Inc. -0.56% 7.71% -23.56% 8.76% 17.55% 20.42%

For the past year Formula One Group has stronger performance than Gray Television Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Gray Television Inc. beats Formula One Group.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 21, 2017, it owned and operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams comprising 37 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, 29 channels affiliated with the NBC Network, 20 channels affiliated with the ABC Network, and 15 channels affiliated with the FOX Network. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.