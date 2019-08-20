Formula One Group (FWONK) Reaches $41.41 52-Week High; Maplelane Capital Raised Cott Que (COT) Position By $6.34 Million

The stock of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) hit a new 52-week high and has $43.48 target or 5.00% above today’s $41.41 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $9.51B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 20 by Barchart.com. If the $43.48 price target is reached, the company will be worth $475.70 million more. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 354,067 shares traded. Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) has risen 13.19% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.19% the S&P500. Some Historical FWONK News: 04/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Hanover Insurance Group, Liberty Media, 8point3 Energy; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Corp. 1Q Revenue $1.52 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM Reiterated Fincl and Subscriber Guidance for 2018; 26/05/2018 – Liberty Media thinks digital to attract younger Formula One fans; 06/03/2018 – Liberty Media Corp Closes Private Offering of $400 M of 2.125% Exchangeable Senior Debentures Due 2048; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Media Corporation Series A , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FWONA); 25/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 12.02% STAKE IN LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION; 16/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.96% STAKE IN LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION; 06/03/2018 – Liberty Media Corporation Closes Private Offering of $400 Million of 2.125% Exchangeable Senior Debentures due 2048; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM 1Q Net $289M

Maplelane Capital Llc increased Cott Corp Que (COT) stake by 39.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maplelane Capital Llc acquired 453,000 shares as Cott Corp Que (COT)’s stock declined 16.08%. The Maplelane Capital Llc holds 1.60M shares with $23.38 million value, up from 1.15M last quarter. Cott Corp Que now has $1.67B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.41. About 151,274 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc

Among 2 analysts covering Liberty Media Corporation – Series C Liberty Formula One Common Stock (NASDAQ:FWONK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Liberty Media Corporation – Series C Liberty Formula One Common Stock has $5000 highest and $4600 lowest target. $48’s average target is 15.91% above currents $41.41 stock price. Liberty Media Corporation – Series C Liberty Formula One Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since May 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of FWONK in report on Thursday, August 15 to “Overweight” rating. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was upgraded by FBR Capital.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. The company has market cap of $9.51 billion. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Teton Advsrs has 0.16% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 110,000 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Goldman Sachs Group owns 70,401 shares. Banbury Partners Limited Liability Co has 5.18% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 1.23M shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 2.70M shares. 242,244 are held by Natixis Ltd Partnership. Pnc Ser Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Trexquant Investment Lp invested in 0.02% or 22,656 shares. Weiss Multi holds 85,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Company reported 1.4% stake. Palisade Management Ltd Company Nj invested 0.55% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Illinois-based Prudential Public Llc has invested 0.05% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Legal General Gru Public Limited Co reported 80,447 shares stake. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 33,956 shares.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.46 million activity. STANBROOK STEVEN P bought 13,500 shares worth $199,395. $499,004 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) was bought by Harrington Thomas on Tuesday, February 26. Hinson Charles R. bought 51,405 shares worth $764,701.

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) stake by 20,000 shares to 80,000 valued at $9.72 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dish Network Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:DISH) stake by 887,500 shares and now owns 292,500 shares. Amgen Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMGN) was reduced too.