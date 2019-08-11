Formula One Group (FWONK) Reaches $41.07 High on Aug, 11; Horizon Pharma Has 1.99 Sentiment

Horizon Pharma Inc (HZNP) investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 155 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 78 sold and decreased positions in Horizon Pharma Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 151.47 million shares, up from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Horizon Pharma Inc in top ten positions increased from 5 to 7 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 58 Increased: 84 New Position: 71.

The stock of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) reached all time high today, Aug, 11 and still has $44.77 target or 9.00% above today’s $41.07 share price. This indicates more upside for the $9.43 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $44.77 PT is reached, the company will be worth $848.52M more. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.07. About 1.12M shares traded or 55.99% up from the average. Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) has risen 13.19% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.19% the S&P500. Some Historical FWONK News: 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM 1Q Rev $1.38B; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Corp. 1Q Revenue $1.52 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Liberty Media Corp Closes Private Offering of $400 M of 2.125% Exchangeable Senior Debentures Due 2048; 25/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 12.02% STAKE IN LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY MEDIA’S GREG MAFFEI ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 04/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Hanover Insurance Group, Liberty Media, 8point3 Energy; 16/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.96% STAKE IN LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION; 22/03/2018 – LIBERTY MEDIA CORP LSXMA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $54; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM Reiterated Fincl and Subscriber Guidance for 2018; 06/03/2018 – Liberty Media Corporation Closes Private Offering of $400 Million of 2.125% Exchangeable Senior Debentures due 2048

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. The company has market cap of $9.43 billion. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing medicines for the treatment of orphan diseases, arthritis, pain, and inflammation and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.02 billion. The companyÂ’s marketed medicine portfolio consists of ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; RAVICTI and BUPHENYL/AMMONAPS to treat urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI for the treatment of nephropathic cystinosis; QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients; and KRYSTEXXA to treat chronic refractory gout. It has a 112.61 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also include RAYOS/LODOTRA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and multiple other indications; DUEXIS to treat signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis; MIGERGOT for the treatment of vascular headache; PENNSAID 2% to treat pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; and VIMOVO for the treatment of signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis.

Avoro Capital Advisors Llc holds 4.57% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company for 4.00 million shares. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc owns 202,527 shares or 4.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1492 Capital Management Llc has 4.32% invested in the company for 193,063 shares. The New York-based Jw Asset Management Llc has invested 3.67% in the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 939,973 shares.