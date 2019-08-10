Formula One Group (FWONK) Reaches $41.07 52-Week High; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG)

Among 5 analysts covering InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold”. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, February 20 by UBS. The rating was upgraded by Berenberg on Wednesday, May 15 to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Bryan Garnier & Cie. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by UBS. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 14. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Goldman Sachs. See InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) latest ratings:

The stock of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) hit a new 52-week high and has $43.12 target or 5.00% above today’s $41.07 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $9.43 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $43.12 price target is reached, the company will be worth $471.40 million more. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.07. About 1.12M shares traded or 53.54% up from the average. Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) has risen 13.19% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.19% the S&P500. Some Historical FWONK News: 06/03/2018 – Liberty Media Corporation Closes Private Offering of $400 Million of 2.125% Exchangeable Senior Debentures due 2048; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Media Corporation Series A , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FWONA); 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM Reiterated Fincl and Subscriber Guidance for 2018; 25/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 12.02% STAKE IN LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Corp. 1Q Revenue $1.52 Billion; 26/05/2018 – Liberty Media thinks digital to attract younger Formula One fans; 16/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.96% STAKE IN LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM 1Q Net $289M; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY MEDIA’S GREG MAFFEI ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – Liberty Media Corp Closes Private Offering of $400 M of 2.125% Exchangeable Senior Debentures Due 2048

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels. The company has market cap of 9.72 billion GBP. It operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, EVEN, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites Hotels, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, and Candlewood Suites Hotels brand names. It has a 27.76 P/E ratio. The firm also manages IHG Rewards Club, a hotel loyalty program.

