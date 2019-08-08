Formula One Group (FWONK) Reaches $40.57 52-Week High; Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Sentiment Is 0.76

Hudson Technologies Inc (HDSN) investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.41, from 0.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 16 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 21 trimmed and sold equity positions in Hudson Technologies Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 25.82 million shares, down from 26.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Hudson Technologies Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 13 Increased: 9 New Position: 7.

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $23.07 million. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing; and separates crossed refrigerants. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhamcing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

Analysts await Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) to report earnings on August, 14. HDSN’s profit will be $2.56M for 2.26 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Hudson Technologies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc holds 2.52% of its portfolio in Hudson Technologies Inc. for 3.83 million shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 812,600 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marathon Capital Management has 0.61% invested in the company for 711,775 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 0.56% in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc., a Illinois-based fund reported 2.22 million shares.