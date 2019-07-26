Formula One Group (FWONK) Reaches $39.76 52-Week High; Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO)’s Sentiment Is 0.75

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc (HIO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 27 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 36 sold and reduced their stakes in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. The funds in our database now have: 47.46 million shares, up from 44.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 19 Increased: 18 New Position: 9.

The stock of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) hit a new 52-week high and has $41.75 target or 5.00% above today’s $39.76 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $9.13 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $41.75 price target is reached, the company will be worth $456.50M more. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $39.76. About 228,881 shares traded. Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) has risen 24.00% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FWONK News: 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM 1Q Rev $1.38B; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY MEDIA’S GREG MAFFEI ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 04/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Hanover Insurance Group, Liberty Media, 8point3 Energy; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Media Corporation Series A , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FWONA); 26/05/2018 – Liberty Media thinks digital to attract younger Formula One fans; 25/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 12.02% STAKE IN LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM Reiterated Fincl and Subscriber Guidance for 2018; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Corp. 1Q Revenue $1.52 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Liberty Media Corporation Closes Private Offering of $400 Million of 2.125% Exchangeable Senior Debentures due 2048; 06/03/2018 – Liberty Media Corp Closes Private Offering of $400 M of 2.125% Exchangeable Senior Debentures Due 2048

More notable recent Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director and Retirements – Business Wire” on January 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs – Why Not Buy The Fund With The Lowest Effective Leverage? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs – A Fund With -3.00 Z-Score Caught My Attention – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs – The Fund With The Biggest Discount Deserves Attention – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Montage Resources (MR) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 3.39% of its portfolio in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. for 10.65 million shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 13.90 million shares or 2.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fca Corp Tx has 1.74% invested in the company for 926,066 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.31% in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.19 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 15 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $7.61 million activity.

The stock 0.07% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $5.06. It is down 1.44% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.99% the S&P500.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $647.01 million. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It has a 18.52 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Analysts await Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Formula One Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Liberty Media Corporation Announces Quarterly Interest Payment and Excess Regular Cash Dividend Amount on 2.25% Exchangeable Senior Debentures Due 2046 – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Liberty Media Corporation Announces Management Changes – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Formula One Group (FWONK)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “F1 Loses 500,000 Viewers Per Race On Britainâ€™s Channel 4 – Forbes” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “The $2 Billion Driving Force Behind The Rescue Of F1â€™s British Grand Prix – Forbes” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. The company has market cap of $9.13 billion. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is based in Englewood, Colorado.