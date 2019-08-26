Formula One Group (FWONK) and Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Contrasting side by side

Both Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) and Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) are Broadcasting – TV companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula One Group 37 4.64 N/A -1.22 0.00 Nexstar Media Group Inc. 103 1.53 N/A 8.36 12.18

Table 1 demonstrates Formula One Group and Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Formula One Group and Nexstar Media Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula One Group 0.00% 0% 0% Nexstar Media Group Inc. 0.00% 22.3% 5.6%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Formula One Group and Nexstar Media Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula One Group 0 0 2 3.00 Nexstar Media Group Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Formula One Group has a 19.31% upside potential and an average price target of $48. Competitively Nexstar Media Group Inc. has an average price target of $123, with potential upside of 33.12%. The information presented earlier suggests that Nexstar Media Group Inc. looks more robust than Formula One Group as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 3% of Formula One Group’s shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Formula One Group 1.18% 5.46% 3.6% 29.41% 13.19% 28.27% Nexstar Media Group Inc. -0.78% -2.42% -11.76% 21.28% 37.62% 29.41%

For the past year Formula One Group has weaker performance than Nexstar Media Group Inc.

Summary

Nexstar Media Group Inc. beats Formula One Group on 8 of the 9 factors.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences. It also provides sales, programming, and other services through various local service agreements to 30 power television stations owned and/or operated by independent third parties. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned, operated, programmed, or provided sales and other services to 104 television stations in 62 markets in the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The companyÂ’s stations reach approximately 20.8 million viewers. The company was formerly known as Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nexstar Media Group, Inc. in January 2017. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.