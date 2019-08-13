Formula One Group (FWONA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC)

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) and Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) compete with each other in the Broadcasting – TV sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula One Group 35 4.58 N/A -1.26 0.00 Entravision Communications Corporation 3 0.80 N/A 0.17 18.95

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Formula One Group and Entravision Communications Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Formula One Group and Entravision Communications Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula One Group 0.00% -5% -2.5% Entravision Communications Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 2.1%

Liquidity

Formula One Group has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Entravision Communications Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and has 4.3 Quick Ratio. Entravision Communications Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Formula One Group.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Formula One Group and Entravision Communications Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula One Group 0 0 2 3.00 Entravision Communications Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Formula One Group is $43, with potential upside of 13.85%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Formula One Group and Entravision Communications Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.9% and 86.1%. 3.55% are Formula One Group’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Entravision Communications Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Formula One Group 1.63% 4.87% 1.24% 26.28% 12.72% 26.11% Entravision Communications Corporation -5.51% 4.49% 16.85% -16.41% -26.74% 12.03%

For the past year Formula One Group was more bullish than Entravision Communications Corporation.

Summary

Entravision Communications Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Formula One Group.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms in the United States and certain border markets of Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. It owns and operates television stations that broadcast drama shows, talk shows, novelas, entertainment magazines, news magazines, national news, specials, late news, childrenÂ’s programs, sports, reality, comedy shows, and movies. The company also owns and operates radio stations that broadcast advertising, news, traffic, weather, promotions, and community events. In addition, it operates a proprietary technology and data platform that delivers digital advertising solutions in various advertising formats. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and/or operated 54 primary television stations located primarily in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington, D.C.; and 49 operational radio stations consisting of 38 FM and 11 AM in 18 markets located primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Entravision Communications Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.