Formula One Group (FWONA)’s Financial Results Comparing With DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM)

Both Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) and DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM) are each other’s competitor in the Broadcasting – TV industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula One Group 37 4.81 N/A -1.26 0.00 DHX Media Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.14 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Formula One Group and DHX Media Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula One Group 0.00% -5% -2.5% DHX Media Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Formula One Group and DHX Media Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula One Group 0 0 2 3.00 DHX Media Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Formula One Group’s upside potential is 8.42% at a $43 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.9% of Formula One Group shares and 0% of DHX Media Ltd. shares. Formula One Group’s share owned by insiders are 3.55%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Formula One Group 1.63% 4.87% 1.24% 26.28% 12.72% 26.11% DHX Media Ltd. -5.88% -2.7% 1.41% -26.14% -28% -13.77%

For the past year Formula One Group has 26.11% stronger performance while DHX Media Ltd. has -13.77% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Formula One Group beats DHX Media Ltd.

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. It operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television Ltd., and Copyright Promotions Licensing Group. The company focuses on children's, youth, and family productions; offers animation programs; and provides production services. It exploits the company's own and third party brands in toys, games, apparel, publishing, and other categories; and holds broadcast licenses for Family Channel, Family Jr., TÃ©lÃ©magino, and Family CHRGD television channels. In addition, the company sells initial broadcast rights; the packages of programs; and reuse rights to existing series to individual broadcasters and other content exhibitors, as well as pre-sells series in development. Further, it produces and distributes media products, including approximately 35 owned Websites and approximately 50 online games to broadcast partners; licenses its brands, such as Teletubbies, In The Night Garden, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Caillou, Twirlywoos, Inspector Gadget, Johnny Test, Madeline, and Sonic the Hedgehog brands to third party developers for various platforms; and creates content for mobile platforms and publishes the content directly to consumers through paid subscription or download-to-own services. The company was formerly known as The Halifax Film Company Limited and changed its name to DHX Media Ltd. in March 2006. DHX Media Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.