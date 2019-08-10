Formula One Group (FWONA) Reaches $38.96 52-Week High; Eca Marcellus Trust Iunits of Beneficial I (ECT) Shorts Down By 42.86%

Eca Marcellus Trust Iunits of Beneficial I (NYSE:ECT) had a decrease of 42.86% in short interest. ECT’s SI was 14,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 42.86% from 24,500 shares previously. With 41,900 avg volume, 0 days are for Eca Marcellus Trust Iunits of Beneficial I (NYSE:ECT)’s short sellers to cover ECT’s short positions. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.0151 during the last trading session, reaching $1.53. About 26,493 shares traded. ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) has declined 12.82% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ECT News: 07/05/2018 – ECA Marcellus Trust I Announces Quarterly Distribution; 20/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECA MARCELLUS TRUST l ANNOUNCES FILING OF ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K; 19/04/2018 – DJ ECA Marcellus Trust I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECT); 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECA MARCELLUS TRUST l ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION; 20/03/2018 – ECA Marcellus Trust l Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K; 07/05/2018 – ECA Marcellus Trust l Announces Quarterly Distribution; 20/03/2018 ECA Marcellus Trust I Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K

The stock of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) hit a new 52-week high and has $40.52 target or 4.00% above today’s $38.96 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $9.39 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $40.52 price target is reached, the company will be worth $375.60 million more. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $38.96. About 79,740 shares traded. Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) has risen 12.72% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.72% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Liberty Media Corporation – Series A Liberty Formula One Common Stock (NASDAQ:FWONA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Liberty Media Corporation – Series A Liberty Formula One Common Stock has $4600 highest and $4000 lowest target. $43’s average target is 10.37% above currents $38.96 stock price. Liberty Media Corporation – Series A Liberty Formula One Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since May 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by B. Riley & Co on Thursday, May 16 to “Buy”.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. The company has market cap of $9.39 billion. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4.

