Formula One Group (FWONA) Forms $37.52 Double Top; Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Formula One Group (FWONA) formed double top with $39.40 target or 5.00% above today’s $37.52 share price. Formula One Group (FWONA) has $9.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.52. About 68,577 shares traded. Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) has risen 26.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.18% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Nielsen Holdings has $28 highest and $23 lowest target. $25.67’s average target is 12.10% above currents $22.9 stock price. Nielsen Holdings had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 28. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $26 target in Monday, March 4 report. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $28 target in Thursday, March 7 report. See Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) latest ratings:

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $27 New Target: $23 Maintain

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $24 New Target: $26 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $27 Maintain

Among 2 analysts covering Liberty Media Corporation – Series A Liberty Formula One Common Stock (NASDAQ:FWONA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Liberty Media Corporation – Series A Liberty Formula One Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since May 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co upgraded the shares of FWONA in report on Thursday, May 16 to “Buy” rating.

Nielsen Holdings plc operates as an information and measurement company. The company has market cap of $8.14 billion. It operates through two divisions, Buy and Watch. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides media and marketing information, analytics, and maker and retailer expertise about what and where clients buy, read, watch, and listen.

The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $22.9. About 3.24M shares traded or 2.91% up from the average. Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has declined 21.92% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NLSN News: 08/05/2018 – Nielsen: Asian-American Consumers are Predictive Adopters of New Media Platforms,Online Shopping, and Smartphone Use; 14/05/2018 – CBS And Nielsen Collaborate To Advance Dynamic Ad Insertion In Live Broadcasts; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 23/04/2018 – Homeland Secur: Readout of Secretary Kirstjen M. Nielsen’s Day One Meetings at the G7 Security Ministerial; 26/04/2018 – Nielsen Holdings 1Q Net $75M; 14/03/2018 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited Publishes Annual Report 2017; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 16/04/2018 – Activision Blizzard Partners with Nielsen on Esports Brand Valuation; 21/03/2018 – NIELSEN: 20 OF 150 STATE OFFICIALS HAVE SECURITY CLEARANCES; 16/04/2018 – NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC NLSN.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM