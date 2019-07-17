Formula One Group (FWONA) Forms $36.82 Double Top; Saba Capital Management LP Increased By $10.13 Million Its Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Position

Saba Capital Management Lp increased Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) stake by 666.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saba Capital Management Lp acquired 1.01M shares as Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD)’s stock rose 1.24%. The Saba Capital Management Lp holds 1.17 million shares with $12.12 million value, up from 151,952 last quarter. Pioneer Floating Rate Tr now has $261.98 million valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 67,611 shares traded or 0.43% up from the average. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has declined 7.34% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.77% the S&P500.

Formula One Group (FWONA) formed double top with $39.03 target or 6.00% above today’s $36.82 share price. Formula One Group (FWONA) has $8.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.82. About 113,802 shares traded or 9.04% up from the average. Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) has risen 26.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 27 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco owns 364,687 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sit Inv Incorporated accumulated 136,615 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 180,101 shares. Mariner Investment Gp Ltd Liability Corp reported 22,189 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Capital Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 465,089 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 24,953 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Q Advsr holds 0.38% or 66,216 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 395,202 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baillie Gifford & Company accumulated 550,936 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Raymond James And Associate owns 0% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 44,881 shares. Round Table Ser Llc reported 13,149 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards And Co owns 2,568 shares. 2,028 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd.

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased Realogy Hldgs Corp (Put) (NYSE:RLGY) stake by 294,200 shares to 1.57M valued at $17.85M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackrock Munihldngs Cali Ql (MUC) stake by 151,677 shares and now owns 153,147 shares. Blackrock Calif Mun Income T (BFZ) was reduced too.