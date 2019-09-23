Formula One Group (FWONA) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) is a company in the Broadcasting – TV industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Formula One Group has 96.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 70.34% institutional ownership for its peers. 3.55% of Formula One Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.85% of all Broadcasting – TV companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Formula One Group and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula One Group 0.00% -5.00% -2.50% Industry Average 162.37% 20.33% 4.79%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Formula One Group and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Formula One Group N/A 37 0.00 Industry Average 137.69M 84.80M 38.72

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Formula One Group and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula One Group 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.63

The peers have a potential upside of 83.69%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Formula One Group and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Formula One Group 1.63% 4.87% 1.24% 26.28% 12.72% 26.11% Industry Average 2.99% 6.27% 7.06% 21.82% 29.41% 31.13%

For the past year Formula One Group was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Formula One Group has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Formula One Group’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.09 Quick Ratio. Formula One Group’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Formula One Group.

Dividends

Formula One Group does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Formula One Group’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Formula One Group.