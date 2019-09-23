Formula One Group (FWONA) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) is a company in the Broadcasting – TV industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Formula One Group has 96.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 70.34% institutional ownership for its peers. 3.55% of Formula One Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.85% of all Broadcasting – TV companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Formula One Group and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Formula One Group
|0.00%
|-5.00%
|-2.50%
|Industry Average
|162.37%
|20.33%
|4.79%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Formula One Group and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Formula One Group
|N/A
|37
|0.00
|Industry Average
|137.69M
|84.80M
|38.72
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Formula One Group and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Formula One Group
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.00
|1.00
|2.63
The peers have a potential upside of 83.69%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Formula One Group and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Formula One Group
|1.63%
|4.87%
|1.24%
|26.28%
|12.72%
|26.11%
|Industry Average
|2.99%
|6.27%
|7.06%
|21.82%
|29.41%
|31.13%
For the past year Formula One Group was less bullish than its competitors.
Liquidity
Formula One Group has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Formula One Group’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.09 Quick Ratio. Formula One Group’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Formula One Group.
Dividends
Formula One Group does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Formula One Group’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Formula One Group.
