FormFactor Inc. (FORM) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) is a company in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

FormFactor Inc. has 96.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 64.33% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1% of FormFactor Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.48% of all Semiconductor – Broad Line companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have FormFactor Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FormFactor Inc. 0.00% 20.10% 15.40% Industry Average 1.47% 27.25% 8.43%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing FormFactor Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio FormFactor Inc. N/A 16 11.94 Industry Average 105.90M 7.21B 260.76

FormFactor Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for FormFactor Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FormFactor Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.73 5.00 2.65

With consensus price target of $21, FormFactor Inc. has a potential upside of 19.05%. The potential upside of the competitors is 46.22%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, FormFactor Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of FormFactor Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FormFactor Inc. -1.12% 4.55% -10.32% 13.92% 31.09% 19.09% Industry Average 3.47% 5.54% 21.41% 19.79% 30.02% 34.84%

For the past year FormFactor Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FormFactor Inc. are 3.4 and 2.5. Competitively, FormFactor Inc.’s rivals have 3.44 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. FormFactor Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FormFactor Inc.

Risk & Volatility

FormFactor Inc. is 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.67. Competitively, FormFactor Inc.’s rivals are 44.25% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.44 beta.

Dividends

FormFactor Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

FormFactor Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors FormFactor Inc.

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probing systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; integrated measurement systems that include test instrumentation, probe, cabling configurations, and software to enable fast, accurate, and on-wafer data collection for complex application and measurement needs; thermal subsystems that produce thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations; and reliability test systems that enable customers to develop products that are less susceptible to various phenomenon that could degrade semiconductor device performance. In addition, the company offers installation, maintenance, and other services and support. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and rest of the Asia-Pacific, as well as in Europe and internationally. FormFactor, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.