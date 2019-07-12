FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) Analysts See $0.14 EPS; Ameritas Investment Partners Has Boosted Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake By $332,800

Analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report $0.14 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. FORM’s profit would be $10.43 million giving it 27.70 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, FormFactor, Inc.’s analysts see 7.69% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.51. About 12,277 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 23.70% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 26c; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q Rev $130M-$138M; 07/03/2018 – FormFactor Showcases Advanced Test and Measurement Solutions at SEMICON China 2018; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Rev $118.3M; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q EPS 8c-EPS 14c; 07/03/2018 FormFactor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 05/04/2018 – Systel To Launch New Fully Rugged Small Form Factor Mission Computer At Sea Air Space 2018 Exposition; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Net $2.13M

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 50.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc acquired 5,200 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock rose 2.08%. The Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 15,527 shares with $998,000 value, up from 10,327 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $17.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $30.94. About 1.65M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. The firm offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It has a 10.98 P/E ratio. It also provides probing systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; integrated measurement systems that include test instrumentation, probe, cabling configurations, and software to enable fast, accurate, and on-wafer data collection for complex application and measurement needs; thermal subsystems that produce thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations; and reliability test systems that enable clients to develop products that are less susceptible to various phenomenon that could degrade semiconductor device performance.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $108,522 activity. Shares for $108,522 were sold by STEVEN-WAISS KELLEY on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold FormFactor, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 67.64 million shares or 0.81% less from 68.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 95,948 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Limited Liability invested 0.43% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability invested in 138,368 shares or 0% of the stock. Secor Capital Advsr Limited Partnership has 62,374 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsrs has 717 shares. Piedmont Investment, North Carolina-based fund reported 18,716 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). 25,562 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com stated it has 6,311 shares. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 11.09M shares. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). 211 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Natl Bank. Fmr Lc has invested 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

More notable recent FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. Announces Form 10 Registration Statement Now Effective – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can FormFactor, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FORM) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. oil producers shut offshore output as storm forms in Gulf of Mexico – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “II-VI Incorporated and Finisar Corporation Announce Deadline for Election of Form of Merger Consideration – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SEACOR Marine Announces Departure of Chief Operating Officer – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $3.57 million activity. Shares for $2.49 million were sold by Hein LeLand J. $150,000 worth of stock was sold by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN on Tuesday, January 29. LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J sold 5,000 shares worth $302,550. $624,999 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fastenal Company Earnings: FAST Stock Falls on Q2 Miss – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Slower Growth Impact Fastenal’s (FAST) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 11, 2019 : DAL, FAST – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Fastenal’s (NASDAQ:FAST) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: FAST, NVDA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal had 9 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Raymond James. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 8. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Friday, June 14. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets.