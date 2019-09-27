Formfactor (FORM) Stock Value Declined While Needham Investment Management Lowered Stake by $2.18 Million; Rockshelter Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding in Facebook (FB) as Shares Rose

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 6,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 79,245 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.29M, up from 72,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 13.40M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Unlike in U.S., Facebook Faces Tough Questions in Britain; 21/03/2018 – The six ways Facebook plans to prevent another Cambridge Analytica incident; 21/03/2018 – Brazil prosecutors open investigation of Cambridge Analytica; 30/04/2018 – Facebook Inc. vs Skky LLC | FWD Entered | 04/30/2018; 24/04/2018 – These are the rules that Facebook users need to adhere to if they don’t want to be banned; 23/03/2018 – AppleInsider: AppleInsider Podcast interviews Annemarie Dooling on Facebook, T. Greg Doucette on warrrants to Google, iPhones; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK – EXPERTS FROM ATLANTIC COUNCIL TO WORK WITH CO’S SECURITY, POLICY & PRODUCT TEAMS TO GET FACEBOOK REAL-TIME INSIGHTS, UPDATES ON EMERGING THREATS; 27/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Is Said Expected to Appear Before House Committee; 11/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK IS SAID TO POSTPONE HOUSE JUDICIARY CMTE MEETING: FOX

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (FORM) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 145,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.32% . The institutional investor held 668,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.47M, down from 813,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Formfactor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $18.48. About 328,036 shares traded or 3.21% up from the average. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q EPS 8c-EPS 14c; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q EPS 3c; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 26c; 05/04/2018 – Systel To Launch New Fully Rugged Small Form Factor Mission Computer At Sea Air Space 2018 Exposition; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 30/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 20/04/2018 – DJ FormFactor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FORM); 30/04/2018 – FormFactor Extends Market Share Gains as Top Supplier of Semiconductor Probe Cards

Analysts await FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. FORM’s profit will be $11.97 million for 28.88 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by FormFactor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $303.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 212,500 shares to 780,000 shares, valued at $6.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00M and $291.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 1,919 shares to 36,826 shares, valued at $7.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 7,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,902 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI).