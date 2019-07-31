Formfactor (FORM) Stock Price Rose While Crosslink Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Spirit Of America Management Increased Stake

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 142.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 497,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 845,823 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 348,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.58. About 1.71 million shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Formfactor (FORM) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 62,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 430,959 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, down from 493,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Formfactor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.69. About 206,010 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 23.70% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 30/04/2018 – FormFactor Extends Market Share Gains as Top Supplier of Semiconductor Probe Cards; 07/03/2018 – New FormFactor Probing System Dramatically Improves Throughput and Productivity; 30/05/2018 – Global Source Measure Unit Market by Form Factor, Application, End-User Industry, Type & Geography – Analysis & Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Electric Enclosure Market by Mounting Type, Form Factor, Material, Industry Vertical – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – FormFactor Named a Best Supplier in Annual Customer Satisfaction Survey; 30/04/2018 – WinSystems Introduces New NANO-ITX Industrial Single Board Computer Series Offering Robust I/O Options in a Compact Form Factor; 28/03/2018 – ECI Expands Neptune Family With Compact Form Factor Tailored for Distributed Energy Resources Environment; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 14/05/2018 – Filament Unveils Industry’s First Blockchain Hardware Device in a USB Form Factor for Existing IoT Devices

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $403.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smart Global Holdings by 60,060 shares to 206,679 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold FORM shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 67.64 million shares or 0.81% less from 68.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise reported 0% stake. 424,882 are held by Charles Schwab Invest Management. Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.03% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Federated Pa reported 115 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.15M shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Morgan Stanley accumulated 515,292 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% or 14,746 shares. Secor Capital Advsr LP has 0.21% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 62,374 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 365,590 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 258,653 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 14,111 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 50,569 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $108,522 activity.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprague Resources Lp (NYSE:SRLP) by 19,200 shares to 196,582 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) by 32,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,336 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD).