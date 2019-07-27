Formfactor (FORM) Shares Rose While Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Trimmed by $6.06 Million Its Stake; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Raised Position in Applied Matls (AMAT) by $557,700 as Market Value Rose

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (FORM) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 378,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.04 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.05 million, down from 5.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Formfactor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.51. About 280,450 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 23.70% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 07/03/2018 FormFactor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q EPS 8c-EPS 14c; 30/04/2018 – WinSystems Introduces New NANO-ITX Industrial Single Board Computer Series Offering Robust I/O Options in a Compact Form Factor; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group LLC Exits Position in FormFactor; 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 07/03/2018 – New FormFactor Probing System Dramatically Improves Throughput and Productivity; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q EPS 3c; 22/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 28/03/2018 – ECI Expands Neptune Family With Compact Form Factor Tailored for Distributed Energy Resources Environment

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 92,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, up from 78,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 5.17 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold FORM shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 67.64 million shares or 0.81% less from 68.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 200 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 17,072 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,143 shares. Illinois-based Advisory has invested 0.02% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 10,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,940 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 19,883 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De owns 737,158 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). D E Shaw And Inc reported 135,300 shares stake. Sei Com holds 0% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 31,126 shares. Point72 Asset LP invested in 655,600 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 25,562 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Ameriprise Fincl owns 666,943 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 50,406 shares to 804,683 shares, valued at $70.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 107,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR).

Analysts await FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.21 per share. FORM’s profit will be $10.44M for 29.48 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by FormFactor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.