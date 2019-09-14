Formfactor (FORM) Shareholder Needham Investment Management Trimmed Stake by $2.18 Million; Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Shareholder Glazer Capital Increased Holding

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 131,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 495,892 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, up from 364,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $587.16M market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.11. About 318,693 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500.

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (FORM) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 145,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.32% . The institutional investor held 668,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.47 million, down from 813,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Formfactor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.62. About 303,809 shares traded or 2.57% up from the average. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 28/03/2018 – ECI Expands Neptune Family With Compact Form Factor Tailored for Distributed Energy Resources Environment; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 14/05/2018 – Filament Unveils Industry’s First Blockchain Hardware Device in a USB Form Factor for Existing IoT Devices; 25/04/2018 – FormFactor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 29/05/2018 – FormFactor Named a Best Supplier in Annual Customer Satisfaction Survey; 07/03/2018 FormFactor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Net $2.13M; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold QUAD shares while 34 reduced holdings.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60 million and $864.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sentinel Energy Svcs Inc by 207,680 shares to 2.36M shares, valued at $23.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fintech Acquisition Corp Iii by 45,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,828 shares, and cut its stake in Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold FORM shares while 48 reduced holdings.

Analysts await FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. FORM’s profit will be $12.03 million for 29.09 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by FormFactor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $303.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) by 15,000 shares to 177,200 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 50,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 333,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (NASDAQ:MTSI).