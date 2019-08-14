Formfactor (FORM) Shareholder Bank Of America Has Decreased Its Stake; Beacon Financial Group Increases Stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (FORM) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 40,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.32% . The institutional investor held 737,158 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.86M, down from 777,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Formfactor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 65,899 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Rev $118.3M; 25/04/2018 – FormFactor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 05/04/2018 – Systel To Launch New Fully Rugged Small Form Factor Mission Computer At Sea Air Space 2018 Exposition; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q EPS 8c-EPS 14c; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 22/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – ECI Expands Neptune Family With Compact Form Factor Tailored for Distributed Energy Resources Environment; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 26c; 30/04/2018 – FormFactor Extends Market Share Gains as Top Supplier of Semiconductor Probe Cards

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 7,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 45,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 37,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $105.07. About 7.28M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 04/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19%; 26/04/2018 – NASDAQ INC NDAQ.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $87; 06/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT RAISES BAM SHORT POSITION TO 1.04%: AFM; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – HELLOFRESH SE HFGG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13 FROM EUR 12; 15/03/2018 – Speakers from JPMorgan Chase, Progressive Insurance, Target and More Announced for OpenStack® Summit in May; 15/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 27/03/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 120 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold FORM shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 67.64 million shares or 0.81% less from 68.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment has 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 424,882 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.02% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) or 114,892 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 430 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com holds 21,885 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 3,940 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 118,325 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern stated it has 1.19M shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Koch owns 109,305 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. 25,105 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Signaturefd Ltd Liability has 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 200 shares. Riverhead Management Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 9,500 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 25,562 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability reported 29,367 shares stake. Needham Investment Mgmt Limited Company holds 813,000 shares or 4.45% of its portfolio.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 17,394 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $152.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (Put) (NYSE:HAL) by 1.21 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 82,457 were accumulated by Strategic Financial Ser Inc. 3.62M are held by Citigroup Incorporated. Roosevelt Inv Gru invested 2.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lpl Fincl Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 1.15 million shares. Addison Capital Co reported 2.23% stake. Ancora Advsr Llc holds 0.92% or 218,686 shares in its portfolio. Btr Mngmt reported 163,465 shares. Moreover, Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 220,279 shares. Homrich Berg has 24,286 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management holds 7,328 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Co stated it has 2.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 12,508 were accumulated by Renaissance Lc. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Com reported 0.41% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Linscomb & Williams Inc invested in 0.64% or 74,598 shares. Peddock Capital Advsr Lc holds 26,754 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) by 115,405 shares to 985,058 shares, valued at $42.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) by 20,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,085 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

