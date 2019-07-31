Formfactor (FORM) Market Value Rose While Crosslink Capital Has Decreased Position by $1.00 Million; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holder Sta Wealth Management Has Cut Its Stake by $846,660

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Formfactor (FORM) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 62,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 430,959 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, down from 493,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Formfactor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.86. About 112,275 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 23.70% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 07/03/2018 – FormFactor Showcases Advanced Test and Measurement Solutions at SEMICON China 2018; 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q EPS 3c; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group LLC Exits Position in FormFactor; 05/04/2018 – Systel To Launch New Fully Rugged Small Form Factor Mission Computer At Sea Air Space 2018 Exposition; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 30/04/2018 – FormFactor Extends Market Share Gains as Top Supplier of Semiconductor Probe Cards; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 28/03/2018 – ECI Expands Neptune Family With Compact Form Factor Tailored for Distributed Energy Resources Environment; 22/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 72.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 8,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,111 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, down from 11,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $117.88. About 397,466 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 159,034 shares to 169,264 shares, valued at $14.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 9,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 25.85 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap stated it has 76,224 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 336 shares. Moreover, Park Natl Corp Oh has 0.05% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Raymond James And Associates invested in 712,358 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Haverford Company accumulated 16,241 shares. Regal Investment Advisors Llc holds 19,707 shares. Schulhoff Co stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Madison Investment holds 4,500 shares. Fiduciary reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Westchester Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 97,186 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc holds 8,210 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 269,045 are held by Lpl Financial Limited Com. Neuberger Berman Gp Llc, a New York-based fund reported 52,508 shares. Greenleaf has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks Peter Lynch Would Love – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Waste Management Inc (WM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold FORM shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 67.64 million shares or 0.81% less from 68.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 48,128 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 65,721 shares. 14,111 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd. Aperio Gp Limited Company accumulated 21,885 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Finance Group reported 598,494 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 25,105 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Signaturefd Ltd has 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, Louisiana-based fund reported 27,800 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 28,699 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 293,742 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership holds 95,948 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 106,408 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank And Tru owns 323 shares.

