Formfactor (FORM) Holder Needham Investment Management Lowered Its Position; Shapiro Capital Management Increases Stake in At&T (T)

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (FORM) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 158,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.32% . The institutional investor held 813,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08M, down from 971,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Formfactor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $17.09. About 53,251 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group LLC Exits Position in FormFactor; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q Rev $130M-$138M; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q EPS 8c-EPS 14c; 30/04/2018 – WinSystems Introduces New NANO-ITX Industrial Single Board Computer Series Offering Robust I/O Options in a Compact Form Factor; 29/05/2018 – FormFactor Named a Best Supplier in Annual Customer Satisfaction Survey; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q EPS 3c; 22/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 14/05/2018 – Filament Unveils Industry’s First Blockchain Hardware Device in a USB Form Factor for Existing IoT Devices; 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 38583.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 3.31M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 3.31M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.92B, up from 8,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.1. About 4.14M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 15/03/2018 – Daily Mail: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 10/05/2018 – AT&T Is Said to Have Hired Cohen to Work on Time Warner Merger; 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for “insights” on the administration; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a ‘Big Mistake’ (Video); 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 17/04/2018 – Light Reading’s Big Communications Event Brings Telco Leaders Together in Austin; 30/04/2018 – U.S. argues AT&T hiding real consumer impact of Time Warner deal; 11/04/2018 – AT&T & CROWN CASTLE EXPAND STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4282.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7,203 shares to 932,727 shares, valued at $103.56 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amc Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 277,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life owns 189,564 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Crawford Counsel Inc invested in 1.5% or 1.61M shares. Old Point And Finance Svcs N A holds 2.57% or 157,469 shares in its portfolio. Cna Finance Corporation invested in 0.31% or 46,014 shares. Summit Finance Strategies Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 12,319 shares. 30,379 were reported by Yhb Advsr Inc. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.88% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Longer Invests has invested 2.33% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Interstate Commercial Bank holds 0.21% or 29,911 shares in its portfolio. Auxier Asset invested in 36,476 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 35.73M shares. Maryland-based Heritage Invsts Mngmt has invested 1.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ipswich Investment Mngmt Incorporated owns 60,108 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold FORM shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 67.64 million shares or 0.81% less from 68.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crosslink, a California-based fund reported 430,959 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 2,140 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability owns 29,367 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Everence Capital Management Inc invested 0.04% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Advisory owns 0.02% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 75,797 shares. Macquarie Group Limited holds 0% or 91,601 shares in its portfolio. Welch & Forbes Ltd Com has invested 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 100,758 shares. Secor Cap Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.21% or 62,374 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Public Limited Company reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 17,072 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Lc holds 0.95% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 1.22 million shares. Primecap Management Ca accumulated 4.60M shares. Wellington Grp Llp accumulated 7.00M shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd accumulated 143,609 shares.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 65,000 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $10.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zuora Inc.

