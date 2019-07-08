Formfactor Com (FORM) Shareholder Teton Advisors Has Decreased Its Position; Old West Investment Management Holding in Apple (AAPL) Raised by $374,787

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc Com (FORM) by 34.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 119,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,416 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, down from 344,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Formfactor Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.46. About 109,667 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 23.70% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 07/03/2018 – New FormFactor Probing System Dramatically Improves Throughput and Productivity; 14/05/2018 – Filament Unveils Industry’s First Blockchain Hardware Device in a USB Form Factor for Existing IoT Devices; 13/03/2018 – Electric Enclosure Market by Mounting Type, Form Factor, Material, Industry Vertical – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 FormFactor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group LLC Exits Position in FormFactor; 22/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – WinSystems Introduces New NANO-ITX Industrial Single Board Computer Series Offering Robust I/O Options in a Compact Form Factor; 28/03/2018 – ECI Expands Neptune Family With Compact Form Factor Tailored for Distributed Energy Resources Environment; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q EPS 3c; 05/04/2018 – Systel To Launch New Fully Rugged Small Form Factor Mission Computer At Sea Air Space 2018 Exposition

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 198.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 1,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,983 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $920.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $200.04. About 15.16 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 29/03/2018 – APPLE RELEASES IOS 11.3 W/ ABILITY TO DISABLE SPEED THROTTLING; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: It’s not true that the iPhone isn’t built in the US; 30/04/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Warns, Apple’s Cash, Sprint, T-Mo Purgatory — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – APPLE GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY, UP FROM 96%; 07/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS TIM COOK AT APPLE HEADQUARTERS; 07/03/2018 – Apple uncovers twice as many worker rights violations in 2017; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple ordered to pay half a billion dollars in damages to patent troll; 09/04/2018 – Apple: Nine More Apple Suppliers Commit to 100 % Clean Energy Production; 18/05/2018 – APPLE PAYS FIRST TRANCHE OF TAX TO IRELAND: FINANCE MINISTRY

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW) by 60,760 shares to 245,932 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl C by 39,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,502 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreno Evelyn V owns 68,663 shares for 3.85% of their portfolio. Fayerweather Charles owns 14,513 shares. Alabama-based Davis has invested 1.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Louisiana-based Summit Financial Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 1.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Incorporated invested in 0.54% or 6,136 shares. Moreover, Harvey Inv Co Limited has 0.11% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,441 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 0.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 5,382 shares. First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Investment Ser invested in 2.56% or 30,633 shares. Ledyard Retail Bank owns 149,995 shares for 3.77% of their portfolio. First Heartland Consultants has 38,723 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. 6,753 were reported by Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id. Forte Cap Ltd Co Adv reported 90,923 shares or 6.22% of all its holdings. Loudon Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Albion Financial Ut reported 2.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Buckhead Cap Management Limited Co stated it has 38,204 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold FORM shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 67.64 million shares or 0.81% less from 68.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc invested in 7.91 million shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc holds 143,609 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 212 are held by Macroview Management Ltd Com. Ameritas Inv Prns invested in 0% or 5,937 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.02% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Victory Capital reported 1.96 million shares stake. 60,699 are held by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% stake. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Co owns 81,634 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Cornerstone Advsr holds 45 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.04% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) or 13,950 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 515,292 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 25,562 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Company holds 10,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.21 per share. FORM’s profit will be $10.43M for 27.61 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by FormFactor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc Com by 50,537 shares to 390,937 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digi Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:DGII) by 31,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Twin Disc Inc Com (NASDAQ:TWIN).