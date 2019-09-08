Formfactor Com (FORM) Share Value Declined While Teton Advisors Lowered Holding; Seatown Holdings Stake in T Mobile Us (TMUS) Has Upped by $5.09 Million as Valuation Rose

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 24.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 73,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 373,816 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.83 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $79.15. About 2.60 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – TMUS, S: CFO Carter notes @TMobile has “absolute capacity” to support the new roaming agreement with Sprint. @SievertMike adds protections are in place to make sure it doesn’t impact $TMUS user experience; 02/05/2018 – SoftBank Names Sprint’s Claure COO After T-Mobile Acquisition; 04/05/2018 – Sprint CEO Faces His Democratic Past in T-Mobile Tie Up (Audio); 26/04/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Sprint, T-Mobile reportedly may wrap up deal talks by next week; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint have a long history of insulting each other — check out these harsh exchanges; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO: HAD GOOD MEETINGS AT FCC TODAY; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE EXECUTIVES SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – SnapShot Market Disruption Bundle Report 2018: The Latest Developments in the Indian Mobile Market, Sprint & T-Mobile Disruptive Pricing in the USA, and the Evolution of French Mobile Pricing – ResearchAndMarkets; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings Beat, Raises Profit Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – FCC: Settlement with T-Mobile for Rural Call Completion Violations

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc Com (FORM) by 34.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 119,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.32% . The institutional investor held 225,416 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, down from 344,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Formfactor Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.55. About 251,515 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 25/04/2018 – FormFactor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 FormFactor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Net $2.13M; 14/05/2018 – Filament Unveils Industry’s First Blockchain Hardware Device in a USB Form Factor for Existing IoT Devices; 13/03/2018 – Electric Enclosure Market by Mounting Type, Form Factor, Material, Industry Vertical – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – New FormFactor Probing System Dramatically Improves Throughput and Productivity; 30/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – ECI Expands Neptune Family With Compact Form Factor Tailored for Distributed Energy Resources Environment; 20/04/2018 – DJ FormFactor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FORM); 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management invested 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 510,242 shares. Hallmark Inc holds 1.97% or 260,920 shares. Cna Fincl, Illinois-based fund reported 42,000 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management has invested 0.41% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Advisory Service Net Ltd invested in 0% or 285 shares. Css Il accumulated 4,282 shares. Creative Planning owns 4,599 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 25,830 are owned by Mackay Shields Limited Liability. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Taconic Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.21% or 41,042 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 45,426 were reported by Aurora Counsel. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp, Florida-based fund reported 3,590 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldg Limited holds 0.39% or 1,000 shares.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 14,063 shares to 162,465 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 469,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,880 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE).

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New Com (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 23,733 shares to 60,413 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Village Super Mkt Inc Cl A New (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 18,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Analysts await FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. FORM’s profit will be $11.60 million for 27.42 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by FormFactor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold FORM shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 67.64 million shares or 0.81% less from 68.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,054 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co. Primecap Mngmt Ca reported 4.60M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 50,569 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Pcl accumulated 68,696 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 89,141 shares. Victory holds 0.07% or 1.96M shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Earnest Ltd Com reported 4.44 million shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com stated it has 176,112 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability owns 200 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Management has 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 743 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0% or 430 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,940 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 118,325 shares.