Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) Reaches $18.11 After 5.00% Down Move; Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM) Had 2 Bulls

The stock of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 10.72% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.11. About 574,060 shares traded or 1777.67% up from the average. Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) has declined 7.77% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FOR News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Betsy DeVos to Consider Fate of For-Profit College Accreditor; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $760.10M company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $17.20 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:FOR worth $38.01 million less.

Among 2 analysts covering Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Epizyme has $25 highest and $18 lowest target. $21.50’s average target is 100.00% above currents $10.75 stock price. Epizyme had 4 analyst reports since June 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, June 21. See Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) latest ratings:

25/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

More notable recent Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Epizyme Be in 1 Year? – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Former Intarcia, Novartis exec to head Flagship’s new ‘gene-tuning’ startup – Boston Business Journal” published on September 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Epizyme Announces Board of Director Appointments to Support Continued Evolution and Growth – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Epizyme to Participate in Upcoming September Conferences – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Epizyme Inc (EPZM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $978.64 million. The Company’s product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma ; Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.60, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold Epizyme, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 80.53 million shares or 8.06% more from 74.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 3.07 million shares. Hamilton Lane Ltd Company reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). 19,570 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insur Ny. 8,439 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 23,859 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 193,672 are held by Pdts Prtn Lc. Citigroup Inc has 68,416 shares. 705,683 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund L P. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust reported 5,287 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 315,561 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 306,908 shares. Woodstock Corporation stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Hanseatic Management Service accumulated 0% or 203 shares. Alps Advisors Inc holds 190,125 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

The stock increased 0.66% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 345,908 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Loss $34.1M; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme Announces Publication of Tazemetostat Phase 1 Clinical Data in The Lancet Oncology; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – EPIZYME HAS BEGUN DEVELOPING MODIFICATIONS TO ADDRESS PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme: Study Demonstrated Favorable Safety Findings and Anti-Tumor Activity; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD WAS INITIATED FOLLOWING A SAFETY REPORT, SUBMITTED BY EPIZYME TO FDA AND OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme Expects Existing Cash, Equivalents and Securities Sufficient to Fund Planned Ops 3Q 2019; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME 1Q LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 54C; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME: FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD ON TAZEMETOSTAT TRIAL

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a real estate company. The company has market cap of $760.10 million. The firm engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, and sale of real estate, primarily residential and mixed-use communities. It has a 6.58 P/E ratio. It also sells commercial tracts; residential lots primarily to homebuilders; undeveloped land through its retail sales programs, as well as operates commercial real estate and income producing properties, such as a hotel and multifamily properties.

More notable recent Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “NYSE Owner Launches Long-Awaited Bitcoin Futures – The Wall Street Journal” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Forestar Group reports 5.25M-share offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Be Sure To Check Out Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BlackBerry: Disappointment, What To Do With My Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) to report earnings on October, 24. FOR’s profit will be $5.46 million for 34.83 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Forestar Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Forestar Gr (NYSE:FOR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Forestar Gr has $23 highest and $2300 lowest target. $23’s average target is 27.00% above currents $18.11 stock price. Forestar Gr had 3 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.