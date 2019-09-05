Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) and its competitors on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Real Estate Development companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.3% of Forestar Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.11% of all Real Estate Development’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.18% of Forestar Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.40% of all Real Estate Development companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Forestar Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forestar Group Inc. 0.00% 11.20% 8.30% Industry Average 5.36% 19.99% 12.33%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Forestar Group Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Forestar Group Inc. N/A 19 10.82 Industry Average 60.44M 1.13B 76.51

Forestar Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Forestar Group Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Forestar Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forestar Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.71 2.93

$23 is the average price target of Forestar Group Inc., with a potential upside of 15.99%. The potential upside of the competitors is -29.38%. Given Forestar Group Inc.’s rivals higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Forestar Group Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Forestar Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forestar Group Inc. 3.15% 7.38% 4.24% 31.59% -7.77% 49.17% Industry Average 2.97% 5.55% 7.65% 15.55% 15.97% 28.77%

For the past year Forestar Group Inc. has stronger performance than Forestar Group Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Forestar Group Inc. has a beta of 1.84 and its 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Forestar Group Inc.’s competitors are 19.63% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.20 beta.

Dividends

Forestar Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Forestar Group Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a real estate company. The company engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, and sale of real estate, primarily residential and mixed-use communities. It also sells commercial tracts; residential lots primarily to homebuilders; undeveloped land through its retail sales programs, as well as operates commercial real estate and income producing properties, such as a hotel and multifamily properties. The company owns, directly or through ventures, approximately 4,600 acres of real estate projects located in 10 states and 14 markets in the United States; and has 2 real estate projects representing approximately 730 acres in the entitlement process in California. Forestar Group Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. As of October 5, 2017, Forestar Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.