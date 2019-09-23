Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Real Estate Development industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forestar Group Inc. 19 3.89 N/A 1.91 10.82 Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 20 1.98 N/A 1.95 9.92

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Forestar Group Inc. and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Forestar Group Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Forestar Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forestar Group Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 8.3% Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0.00% 7.3% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

Forestar Group Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s beta is 0.95 which is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Forestar Group Inc. and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forestar Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Forestar Group Inc. has an average target price of $23, and a 13.13% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Forestar Group Inc. and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.3% and 68.4%. Forestar Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 75.18%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.85% of Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forestar Group Inc. 3.15% 7.38% 4.24% 31.59% -7.77% 49.17% Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 1.2% 2.93% -7.34% 7.63% -5.06% 19.85%

For the past year Forestar Group Inc. was more bullish than Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

Summary

Forestar Group Inc. beats Brookfield Property Partners L.P. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a real estate company. The company engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, and sale of real estate, primarily residential and mixed-use communities. It also sells commercial tracts; residential lots primarily to homebuilders; undeveloped land through its retail sales programs, as well as operates commercial real estate and income producing properties, such as a hotel and multifamily properties. The company owns, directly or through ventures, approximately 4,600 acres of real estate projects located in 10 states and 14 markets in the United States; and has 2 real estate projects representing approximately 730 acres in the entitlement process in California. Forestar Group Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. As of October 5, 2017, Forestar Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners is listed on the Nasdaq stock market and the Toronto stock exchange. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com. Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $285 billion in assets under management.