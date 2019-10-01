Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) Analysts See $0.13 EPS; York Capital Management Global Advisors Cut Ii Vi (IIVI) Stake

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) stake by 24.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 54,388 shares as Ii Vi Inc (IIVI)’s stock rose 6.52%. The York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc holds 164,181 shares with $6.00 million value, down from 218,569 last quarter. Ii Vi Inc now has $3.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $35.57. About 14,816 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 09/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $85 MLN; 15/05/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION PRICE INCLUDES ACQUISITION OF COADNA’S APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN IN CASH; 15/05/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q EPS 45c; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q EPS 37c-EPS 43c; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q REV. $295M, EST. $277.5M; 07/05/2018 – II-VI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 8

Analysts expect Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) to report $0.13 EPS on October, 24.FOR’s profit would be $6.24 million giving it 35.15 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Forestar Group Inc.’s analysts see -18.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.57% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $18.28. About 626,704 shares traded or 525.76% up from the average. Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) has declined 7.77% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FOR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Forestar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOR); 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 02/05/2018 – Betsy DeVos to Consider Fate of For-Profit College Accreditor; 15/05/2018 – First Sabrepoint Capital Management Buys 1% of Forestar Group; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 23/04/2018 – Khoury Touts Forestar’s Prospects at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018

More notable recent Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The First Ever Cannabis Stock Delisting May Be Imminent – Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Dow rises nearly 100 points to end tumultuous third quarter – CNBC” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why The Coca-Cola Companyâ€™s (NYSE:KO) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Forestar Gr (NYSE:FOR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Forestar Gr has $23 highest and $2300 lowest target. $23’s average target is 25.82% above currents $18.28 stock price. Forestar Gr had 3 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a real estate company. The company has market cap of $877.39 million. The firm engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, and sale of real estate, primarily residential and mixed-use communities. It has a 6.64 P/E ratio. It also sells commercial tracts; residential lots primarily to homebuilders; undeveloped land through its retail sales programs, as well as operates commercial real estate and income producing properties, such as a hotel and multifamily properties.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $493,496 activity. Another trade for 14,250 shares valued at $493,496 was bought by SADASIVAM SHAKER.

More notable recent II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “II-VI -2% as Northland hits sidelines – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IIVI-Finisar deal receives Chinese approval – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “II-VI Incorporated Obtains All Governmental Regulatory Approvals to Complete Acquisition of Finisar Corporation and Sets Expected Closing Date – GlobeNewswire” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “2 Stocks Analysts Are Talking About Today – Schaeffers Research” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “II-VI Incorporated Expands Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions Platforms with the Completion of the Finisar Acquisition – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 20.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.48 per share. IIVI’s profit will be $34.29 million for 23.40 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by II-VI Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.63% negative EPS growth.