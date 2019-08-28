Forest Hill Capital Upped Regions Finl New (RF) Position by $518,742; Cardinal Capital Management Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Lifted as Market Valuation Declined

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 672.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 44,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 50,589 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 6,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 9.59M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 37,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 435,059 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, up from 398,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 9.15M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 27/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS AFFORDABLE HOUSING BUSINESSES INTO ONE DIVISION; 19/04/2018 – Regions Bank Named 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award Winner for the Fourth Consecutive Year; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 21/03/2018 – Regions Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED 21 BASIS POINTS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK REPORTS PACT & INVESTMENT IN MORTGAGE FINTECH; 09/04/2018 – Regions Earns Fannie Mae STAR Recognition for Assisting Homeowners and Excellence in Mortgage Servicing; 30/04/2018 – Regions Courts Big Bank Talent With Charlotte Trading Expansion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 107,609 were reported by Franklin Street Advisors Nc. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Schroder Mngmt Group accumulated 1.87M shares. 3.11 million were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Stevens First Principles Inv invested in 16 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kistler owns 3,547 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 2.24M shares or 0.25% of the stock. Foster Dykema Cabot Com Ma stated it has 58,217 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 99,113 shares in its portfolio. Everence Capital Mngmt owns 57,927 shares. Ally Fincl Inc invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Harvey Investment Co Ltd Co accumulated 23,010 shares. Fiera Capital Corp holds 12,879 shares. The Illinois-based Barbara Oil has invested 0.41% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $325.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 86,652 shares to 347,136 shares, valued at $8.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fb Finl Corp by 11,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,204 shares, and cut its stake in Cbtx Inc.

