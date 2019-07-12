Forest Hill Capital Trimmed Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) by $935,332; Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Trimmed Cenovus Energy (CVE) Stake as Market Value Rose

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia sold 48,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 219,938 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 268,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 2.68M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 19.36% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 06/03/2018 CENOVUS CUT BREAK-EVEN TO $40/BBL FROM $70/BBL IN 4-5 YRS: CEO; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 22/03/2018 – Cenovus provides first-quarter operational update; 05/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS MCKENZIE PREVIOUSLY WAS CFO OF HUSKY ENERGY; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS BELIEVES KEYSTONE XL WILL PROCEED; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – “SIGNIFICANT” CAPACITY TO STORE BARRELS IN OIL SANDS RESERVOIRS TO BE PRODUCED AND SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 18/04/2018 – Cenovus to hold conference call and webcast on first quarter 2018 results; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS RAIL COMPANIES REACTIVATING LOCOMOTIVES; 05/04/2018 – CENOVUS NAMES JONATHAN MCKENZIE AS CFO

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 30,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 390,501 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22M, down from 420,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.13. About 53,214 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 17.58% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR); 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership

More notable recent Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Small-Cap Bank Stocks to Buy in August – Motley Fool” on August 15, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Spotify (SPOT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on March 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Down 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $125,925 activity. REEDER JOE bought $29,972 worth of stock. 370 shares were bought by Michael Mark C, worth $12,323. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider MAIWURM JAMES J bought $31,689. Friis Mark E also bought $31,860 worth of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) shares.

Analysts await Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, up 16.18% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.68 per share. SASR’s profit will be $28.13M for 11.12 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability reported 77,328 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 800 shares stake. Brown Advisory invested in 48,853 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Paloma Prns Mngmt Company holds 21,804 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 335 shares. 23,000 were accumulated by Teton. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 11,097 shares. Virginia-based Toth Advisory Corp has invested 0.04% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 22,666 shares. Amer Group Inc reported 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Sterling Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 30,922 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kestrel Investment Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.34% or 23,300 shares. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.73% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $325.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 13,000 shares to 44,000 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 13,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC).

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 236.84% or $0.45 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. CVE’s profit will be $318.09 million for 9.08 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 420.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cenovus says improved pricing outweighed lower production in Q1 – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NiSource Inc. (NI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cenovus announces cash tender offers for certain outstanding notes – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Two Deeply Oversold Stocks I Can’t Wait to Buy for My TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For October 31, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 68,463 shares to 280,238 shares, valued at $31.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 8,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).