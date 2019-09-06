Forest Hill Capital Stake in Investar Hldg (ISTR) Has Cut by $622,006; Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Guyasuta Investment Advisors Lowered Stake by $386,950

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Investar Hldg Corp (ISTR) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 28,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 313,821 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13M, down from 342,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Investar Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.26M market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.1. About 251 shares traded. Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) has declined 9.19% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ISTR News: 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D; 23/04/2018 – Investar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 25/04/2018 – Investar Holding 1Q EPS 40c; 23/04/2018 – lnvestar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 28/03/2018 – lnvestar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D’Angelo, CEO of Investar Bank, as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investar Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISTR)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 205,845 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.53M, down from 209,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.07B market cap company. It closed at $114.21 lastly. It is down 2.14% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 05/03/2018 – LOWE’S TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION FROM UBS GLOBAL CONSUMER & RETAI; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Effective Income Tax Rate About 25.5%; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE EMPHASISES IMPORTANCE OF EDUCATION, ACCUMULATION OF HUMAN CAPITAL IN INVESTMENT; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Economy Moving in Right Direction; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: KEEPING INTEREST RATES LOW PROMOTES CONFIDENCE; 20/04/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HISTORY SHOWS PROTECTIONISM IS BAD; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 71,661 shares to 325,773 shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 20,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Analysts await Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ISTR’s profit will be $4.80M for 11.79 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Investar Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.08% EPS growth.

More notable recent Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Investar Holding Corporation Announces Completion of Mainland Bank Acquisition – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Louisiana-based Investar Bank to acquire Alabama bank – Birmingham Business Journal” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Investar Bank Adds Executive to Lead Newest Division – GlobeNewswire” on January 08, 2018. More interesting news about Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Investar Holding Corporation Announces Acquisition Approvals Nasdaq:ISTR – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend Nasdaq:ISTR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Co holds 17,760 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.15% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Winslow Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 4.29M shares. Rothschild Il holds 0.32% or 25,050 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Com Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 19,692 shares. Vigilant Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 1,750 shares. Dorsal Cap Ltd Liability invested in 7.52% or 1.05M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.31% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 1.70 million shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.13% or 15,259 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 93,045 shares. Sfe Counsel holds 3.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 61,092 shares. Boltwood Cap Management reported 24,730 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn Comm has invested 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company reported 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil Trading Near Year Low; This Isn’t A Cyclical Down Turn, It Is Structural – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Care About Energizer Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ENR) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Dow notches best day in 3 weeks on rising trade optimism, rosier economic data – MarketWatch” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Mallinckrodtâ€™s suffers record plunge after report bankruptcy is being considered – MarketWatch” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) ROE Of 73% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.04B for 20.99 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.