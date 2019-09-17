Forest Hill Capital Stake in Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Has Upped by $1.05 Million; Salem Investment Counselors Boosted Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stake by $321,425 as Market Value Rose

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 289,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16 million, up from 239,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 86,584 shares traded. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 15/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Partners with BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: Investment in AFN LLC Was Completed in December; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 32C; 09/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Advisor Presenting at RSA Conference 2018; 01/05/2018 – HilltopSecurities Appoints New Chief Information Officer; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: New Business Focuses on Non-Control Investments; 27/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity to Launch Early Warning System for a New Form of Cyber Attack; 26/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings 1Q EPS 25c

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 2,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,532 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $984,000, up from 5,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $113.84. About 664,610 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5,216 shares to 11,952 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 8,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,982 shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Limited Company owns 0.47% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 4.72M shares. 59 were reported by Thomas J Herzfeld Incorporated. Moreover, First Tru Lp has 0.05% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). First Personal Fin holds 1.71% or 51,791 shares. Buckhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.43% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mckinley Capital Limited Liability Company Delaware holds 0.12% or 16,881 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested in 1.71M shares or 0% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 103,131 shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Liability Co holds 0.17% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 2,200 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 123,680 shares. 5,519 were reported by Welch Forbes Limited Liability. The California-based Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx holds 0.15% or 3,750 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Beacon Financial Group Inc reported 45,565 shares.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $285.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 21,300 shares to 340,065 shares, valued at $10.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 41,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,003 shares, and cut its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.81, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold HTH shares while 37 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 0.67% less from 50.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. C M Bidwell & Associate Limited has 1,885 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt holds 630,546 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 1,404 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 252,980 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Syntal Prtn Limited Liability Corp owns 0.05% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 10,000 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 266,978 shares. 113,839 were reported by United Cap Finance Advisers Ltd Liability Corp. Kennedy Mgmt invested 0.2% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Ftb reported 286 shares. 120,609 are owned by Wells Fargo & Co Mn. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has 163,535 shares. 492,074 are owned by Savings Bank Of New York Mellon. First Manhattan stated it has 17,500 shares. Hilltop, a Texas-based fund reported 93,762 shares. Oak Hill Mgmt Ltd Company holds 36.49% or 2.18 million shares in its portfolio.