Forest Hill Capital Position In Iberiabank (IBKC) Was Boosted; Novo (NVO) Shareholder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Lowered Holding

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 55.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 29,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The hedge fund held 24,181 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 53,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 1.40M shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 05/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK AND EPIDESTINY TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT NOVO NORDISK HAS OBTAINED AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENCE TO EPIDESTINY’S SICKLE CELL DISEASE (SCD) PROGRAMME, EPI01; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Gets FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (Estradiol Vaginal Inserts); 22/03/2018 – SelectHealth Signs Value-based Contract With Novo Nordisk; 21/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Head-to-head Pharmacokinetic Study Shows Greater Factor IX Activity With Rebinyn Vs. rFIXFc in Hemophilia B; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Now Sees Sales Growth and Op Profit Growth in DKK 6 Pct Pts and 9 Pct Pts Lower Than Local Currencies Respectively; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A…; 04/04/2018 – OMX Copenhagen 20 Falls 1.6% to 957.6; Novo Nordisk Leads Losses; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 19,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The hedge fund held 187,252 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 168,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $68.63. About 213,401 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces 2020 Strategic Goals; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.43; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Net $63.6M; 04/04/2018 – Iberiabank Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK CORP – PLANS TO CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCH LOCATIONS DURING SECOND AND THIRD QUARTERS OF 2018; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: To Close or Consolidate 22 Branch Locations During 2Q and 3Q; 23/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust Co; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS 2020 GOAL OF CORE EPS GROWTH; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Bd of Directors

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (NYSE:FIS) by 2,940 shares to 746,488 shares, valued at $84.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc Com by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spons Ad.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 47,380 shares. Bessemer Gru reported 73,902 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Intll Grp Inc Incorporated reported 0.01% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Convergence Ltd Company stated it has 0.08% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Voya Invest Mngmt Lc accumulated 27,644 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 18,411 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 658 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 30,312 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon accumulated 482,208 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 1,172 shares. Castine Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 3.73% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Signaturefd Ltd holds 0% or 491 shares in its portfolio. Invesco reported 0.01% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). State Street holds 2.00 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $325.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 86,652 shares to 347,136 shares, valued at $8.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Comm Corp by 91,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,434 shares, and cut its stake in South St Corp (NASDAQ:SSB).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.43 million activity. 13,000 shares were bought by KOERNER JOHN E III, worth $972,530. The insider COOPER ANGUS R II bought $381,198.