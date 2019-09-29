Forest Hill Capital Position in Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Has Lifted as Market Value Rose; Hamel Associates Increased Its Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $423,200

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 289,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, up from 239,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.25. About 392,419 shares traded. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 20/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Appoints Award-winning Fund Manager and Cybersecurity Pioneer as Advisor; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: New Business Focuses on Non-Control Investments; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hilltop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTH); 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 04/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Ranks No. 25 on Forbes List for 100 Best Banks; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 32C; 11/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Developing Blockchain-based Portfolio Management Product; Hires Product Expert; 06/03/2018 Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 05/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 11

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 32.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 9,475 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75 million, up from 7,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $194.94. About 1.77 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – CO CURRENTLY HAS 13 DIRECTORS; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Inc. | romiplostim | Nplate | 05/24/2018 | Treatment of patients acutely exposed to myelosuppressive doses of radiation following radiological/nuclear incident | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 05/04/2018 – QurAlis Launches with Seed Funding from MPH, Amgen and Alexandria, United in the Fight to Cure ALS; 24/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher 1st-quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD OVERALL SURVIVAL; 17/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TRIAL SHOWED EPISODIC MIGRAINE FREQUENCY CUT BY AT LEAST 50 PERCENT IN 30.3 PERCENT OF AIMOVIG PATIENTS VS 13.7 PERCENT OF PLACEBO GROUP; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold HTH shares while 37 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 0.67% less from 50.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 68,504 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Philadelphia Mngmt Of San Francisco Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.87% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Atwood Palmer holds 40,600 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Amalgamated Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 10,714 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap LP has 0.01% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 120,207 shares. Basswood Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). 61,170 are owned by Barclays Pcl. Commercial Bank Of Mellon has 0% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 492,074 shares. 5.00M are owned by Blackrock Incorporated. Maltese Mgmt Ltd invested in 336,139 shares or 0.55% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 159,457 shares. 94,500 are held by Hillsdale Investment Mngmt. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $285.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 29,290 shares to 256,502 shares, valued at $14.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 71,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 495,190 shares, and cut its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC).

More notable recent Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “5 Reasons to Invest in Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Stock Now – Zacks.com” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “HilltopSecurities Welcomes Financial Advisors Managing $382 Million to Independent Network and Private Client Group – Business Wire” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast – Business Wire” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rh Dinel Counsel invested in 20,450 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,334 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund accumulated 0.47% or 12,720 shares. Regent Inv Mgmt Limited Com, Kentucky-based fund reported 1,800 shares. 11,473 were reported by Provise Management Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co. 2,346 are held by First Personal. Gladius Ltd Partnership accumulated 5,424 shares. 38,488 are held by Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Company. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Illinois-based State Farm Mutual Automobile has invested 0.74% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability stated it has 3,665 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Preferred Limited Liability Corporation owns 163 shares. Family Mgmt owns 3,002 shares. Chatham Gru Incorporated Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Com Pa reported 129,815 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings.