Forest Hill Capital Position in Comerica (CMA) Raised by $1.50 Million; Ameren (AEE) Stock Value Rose While Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Cut Stake

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Ameren Corporation (AEE) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 5,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,331 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.16M, down from 170,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Ameren Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.6. About 703,687 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric FAC Charge Cases; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Ameren Microgrid Earns PEER Gold Certification for Advancing Resilient, Reliable and Sustainable Power Systems; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.95 TO $3.15; 14/03/2018 – Ameren Part of Industry Initiative to Enhance ESG/Sustainability Reporting; 10/04/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 10; 23/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – ATXI EXPECTS TO INVEST $250 MLN IN MARK TWAIN TRANSMISSION PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Unit to Acquire, After Construction, a 400-Megawatt Wind Farm in Northeast Missouri; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Missouri Planning Largest Wind Farm in the State; 03/04/2018 – Ameren Missouri Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2048

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 19.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 20,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 128,451 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42M, up from 107,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $73.19. About 1.12 million shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 25.60% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 16/04/2018 – Comerica Inc expected to post earnings of $1.53 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Net Interest Income Higher Vs. 1Q; 14/03/2018 – Comerica: Legacy Sterling Warrants Exercise Price Will Be Reduced to $7.159 a Shr; 19/03/2018 – Sunita Patel Named President of Comerica Bank’s Technology and Life Sciences Division; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.54; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Noninterest Income $244 Million; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $549 MLN VS $470 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/03/2018 – Comerica Announces Adjustments for Legacy Sterling Warrants; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Income $549 Million; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Announces Dividend Increase And Results From Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 14.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AEE’s profit will be $203.85M for 23.07 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.41% EPS growth.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqt Corporation (NYSE:EQT) by 558,290 shares to 4.74 million shares, valued at $98.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.02 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc..

