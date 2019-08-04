Forest Hill Capital Maintains Holding in Regions Finl New (RF); Advisory Alpha Has Increased Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $11.47 Million as Share Value Rose

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 37,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 435,059 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, up from 398,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.33. About 18.06 million shares traded or 58.56% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINL NAMES JOHN TURNER CEO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regions Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RF); 27/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS AFFORDABLE HOUSING BUSINESSES INTO ONE DIVISION; 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN AN AFTER-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp. Names John Turner CEO Effective July 2, 2018; Grayson Hall To Serve As Executive Chairman; 18/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 31 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 110 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 4,786 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498.87M, up from 4,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56 million shares traded or 57.20% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07 million and $276.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 152 shares to 3,626 shares, valued at $551.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 30,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,580 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FTEC).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $249.74 million activity. Shares for $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93M. The insider Matthew Price sold $1.98 million. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. $2.97M worth of stock was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Lc owns 17,364 shares. Frontier Investment holds 0.05% or 7,865 shares in its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 10,016 shares. Ci Invs Inc accumulated 600,900 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt invested in 15,899 shares or 0% of the stock. 48,818 were reported by Macnealy Hoover Invest Mngmt. Swift Run Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,000 shares. Trust Communications Of Oklahoma owns 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,010 shares. Community Bankshares Of Raymore accumulated 37,438 shares. Washington Com holds 0.48% or 81,345 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability has 2.91M shares. Fairfield Bush & accumulated 0.26% or 7,664 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 1.19% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth holds 4.92% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 156,895 shares. Hanson & Doremus Mngmt holds 0.58% or 16,805 shares.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Comm Corp by 91,000 shares to 21,434 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smartfinancial Inc by 88,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,337 shares, and cut its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc.