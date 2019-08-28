Forest Hill Capital Lowered Stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) as Share Price Rose; As Fiserv (FISV) Shares Rose, Holder Dudley & Shanley Has Lowered by $872,080 Its Holding

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 30,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 390,501 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22M, down from 420,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.53. About 420 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018; 05/03/2018 Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C; 26/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 9,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 346,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.61 million, down from 356,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $105.88. About 65,496 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Analysts await Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SASR’s profit will be $28.50 million for 10.17 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $42,295 activity. 867 shares were bought by REEDER JOE, worth $29,972 on Tuesday, April 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Inc invested in 0% or 43,872 shares. Banc Funds Co Ltd Company reported 1.98% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 2.59M shares. 37,711 were accumulated by Pnc Grp Incorporated Incorporated. Blackrock Inc invested in 0% or 2.95M shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 3,247 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company reported 0% stake. Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability reported 39,072 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 180,190 shares. Brinker Capital Inc has 12,137 shares. 302,785 are owned by Natl Bank Of America De. Goldman Sachs Inc, a New York-based fund reported 772,968 shares. 254,546 are owned by Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 71,661 shares to 325,773 shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 29,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems reported 75,212 shares. 4,548 are held by Atria Invests Limited Com. 518 were reported by First Hawaiian State Bank. Contravisory Investment Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,428 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca stated it has 3.3% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 40,800 were accumulated by Duncker Streett. Pggm Invs holds 0.05% or 103,050 shares in its portfolio. Ativo Mgmt Lc holds 29,533 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation holds 9,608 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Us National Bank & Trust De has 0.06% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Albion Finance Gru Ut has 1.39% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Redmond Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 1.3% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ci Investments has invested 0.46% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Colony Group Inc Ltd Llc reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). North Point Port Managers Corporation Oh invested in 231,499 shares.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 18,275 shares to 51,849 shares, valued at $4.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 81,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,810 shares, and has risen its stake in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $587.83M for 30.78 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.