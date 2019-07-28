Forest Hill Capital Lowered Position in Heritage Finl Wash (HFWA) by $1.35 Million; Bb&T Securities Trimmed Its Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Stake by $454,112; Share Value Rose

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 32.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 9,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,566 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $949,000, down from 30,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 471,519 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Expects Immaterial Impact From Revised Policy Statement by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Also to Acquire EQT GP Holdings’ 75% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EBITDA $204.4M

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) by 13.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 44,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 284,729 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, down from 329,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Heritage Finl Corp Wash for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.22. About 235,039 shares traded or 87.31% up from the average. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 4.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $125,755 activity. $22,484 worth of Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) was sold by Spurling David A on Wednesday, February 6.

