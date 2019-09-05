Forest Hill Capital Lowered Investar Hldg (ISTR) Position as Market Value Rose; Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Roffman Miller Associates Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.53 Million as Valuation Declined

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 8,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 115,344 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93 million, up from 106,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $5.65 during the last trading session, reaching $164.71. About 1.33M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY GAAP REV $16.5 BLN VS $15.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – The Arrow In FedEx Is Pointing Up; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to add 500 new locations in Walmart stores in 2 years; 07/05/2018 – Nokia acquires U.S. software supplier SpaceTime Insight; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to roll out 500 more stores inside Walmart; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX THIRD FISCAL QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY EXPRESS SEGMENT GAAP REV $9.37 BLN VS $8.57 BLN; 20/03/2018 – NBC Charlotte: #BREAKING: One hurt in explosion at FedEx facility outside San Antonio, TX; 20/03/2018 – FedEx To Place 500 Locations In Walmart Stores — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – FedEx’s Smith Sees Blockchain as `Next Frontier’ for Logistics

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Investar Hldg Corp (ISTR) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 28,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 313,821 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13 million, down from 342,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Investar Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.73M market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 3,234 shares traded. Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) has declined 9.19% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ISTR News: 28/03/2018 – lnvestar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D’Angelo, CEO of Investar Bank, as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investar Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISTR); 25/04/2018 – Investar Holding 1Q EPS 40c; 28/03/2018 Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Investar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 23/04/2018 – lnvestar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 11,442 shares to 59,658 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ISTR’s profit will be $4.80 million for 11.86 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Investar Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.08% EPS growth.

