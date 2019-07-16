Forest Hill Capital Lifted Its Stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) as Stock Price Declined; International Business Machs (IBM) Holder Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Lowered Holding by $2.09 Million

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 14,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,877 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 24,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $143.32. About 2.33M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 17/04/2018 – IBM – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.1 BILLION AND NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.7 BILLION; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 03/04/2018 – IBM Vet Leads Company Behind Pipeline System Shut by Web Attack

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 31,510 shares as the company's stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 218,310 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91 million, up from 186,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 1.23 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $1.21 million activity. Shares for $24,756 were sold by SHIREY TERRY ALAN on Wednesday, February 13. On Monday, January 28 the insider LAURSEN THOMAS E sold $59,951. 2,172 shares valued at $107,927 were sold by BLACKFORD DAVID E on Wednesday, February 13. $385,590 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares were sold by STEPHENS STEVEN DAN. 7,746 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares with value of $373,977 were sold by Smith Jennifer Anne.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "After-Hours Earnings Report for April 22, 2019 : CDNS, CE, ELS, WHR, ZION, BRO, ACC, ALSN, WAL, EGP, IBTX, ADC – Nasdaq" on April 22, 2019

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 86,652 shares to 347,136 shares, valued at $8.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 14,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,322 shares, and cut its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.17% or 89,246 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Fj Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 44,975 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset holds 16,440 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Valley National Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 1.87M were accumulated by Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability Com. Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 19,702 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.15% or 388,314 shares. Natixis reported 1.20M shares. Carroll Fincl Associates holds 0% or 200 shares. 129,406 were accumulated by Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 86,684 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement, a Kentucky-based fund reported 8,139 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 4,717 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71B for 11.71 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "IBM: Why I See Upside – Seeking Alpha" on June 19, 2019

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $239.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18,250 shares to 86,985 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.