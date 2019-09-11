Forest Hill Capital Increased Holding in Synovus Finl (SNV) by $2.44 Million; First Wilshire Securities Management Has Cut Position in Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) as Share Price Rose

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 4,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 216,616 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29M, down from 221,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $89.84. About 143,952 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS “THERE ARE CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING A PATH” TO TAKE QUALCOMM PRIVATE; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs: NASA Contract Extension Is Two-Year Option With Potential Value of $437.5M; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs sent written communication to Qualcomm’s board that he wants to take the company private, sources told CNBC; 03/04/2018 – RESONANT TO NOMINATE CONRAD, HOWE, JACK JACOBS, JOSH JACOBS; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.00 TO $4.40, EST. $4.01; 16/03/2018 – Jacobs Bid Seen as Highly Unlikely to Go Anywhere; 09/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – AWARDED CONTRACT FOR A PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY, WITH OPTION OF PROCEEDING TO DETAILED FEASIBILITY STUDY, FOR KPC, UNITS; 14/03/2018 – Jacobs Awarded $778M Global IT Enterprise Ops and Maintenance Contract for U.S. Special Ops Command; 02/04/2018 – RESONANT – WILL ALSO NOMINATE AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS JACK JACOBS, RETIRED COLONEL UNITED STATES ARMY & JOSH JACOBS, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE MAVEN

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 28.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 71,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 325,773 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, up from 254,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $37.72. About 137,013 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. JEC’s profit will be $167.28M for 17.97 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 864,135 are owned by Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 89 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 11,975 shares. Signature Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 6,851 shares stake. Lipe Dalton holds 2.04% or 36,927 shares. Moreover, Synovus has 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 31,107 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Canandaigua Bank & Co owns 2,702 shares. Security Fincl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 26,030 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.02% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Virtu Finance Ltd Liability accumulated 4,325 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Swiss Comml Bank accumulated 426,543 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 81,451 are owned by Ameriprise Financial.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Jacobs Receives Extension to Hanford Plateau Remediation Contract – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jacobs Completes New State-Of-The-Art Filtration Plant for PUB in Singapore – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jacobs Selected for Wetland/Electro-Coagulation Treatment Facility at Superfund Site in Washington State – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs to acquire Wood’s Nuclear Business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in South St Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 54,408 shares to 109,910 shares, valued at $7.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) by 30,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 390,501 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Bancshares Inc.

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Arnold Schneider Buys 4 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bryant Bank expands Mobile footprint with former Synovus bankers – Birmingham Business Journal” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synovus Financial: A Great Bank, Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Regions Bank executive named CFO at Synovus – Birmingham Business Journal” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synovus +2.7% after Q2 EPS beats – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.