Forest Hill Capital Holds Holding in Newmont Mng (NEM); As Ecolab (ECL) Market Valuation Rose, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Cut Its Holding

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Ecolab (ECL) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381.86M, down from 2.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Ecolab for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.37. About 429,158 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 29,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 93,850 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 64,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.32. About 5.61M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 225,555 shares. 67,969 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0.6% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cornercap Invest Counsel invested 0.06% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Gabelli Funds Lc invested in 0.03% or 27,000 shares. Stanley has 0.26% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Washington Bank reported 845 shares. Mairs Pwr holds 4.34% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 2.03M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.13% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 40,207 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt invested in 0.36% or 49,320 shares. Chesley Taft & Associate Lc reported 98,507 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Howe & Rusling Inc has 0.02% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 528 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prns Management has invested 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Mcdaniel Terry & Com holds 5.2% or 172,196 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 33 shares.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General (NYSE:DG) by 498,000 shares to 1.89 million shares, valued at $225.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Del (NYSE:WFC).

